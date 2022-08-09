Deltamarin to Help Install WindWings on a Berge Bulk Vessel

Berge Bulk has selected Deltamarin to carry out the ship side basic design for installing BAR Technologies WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies onboard the 210,000dwt bulk carrier Berge Olympus.

Deltamarin has earlier carried out ship side concept design of the retrofit including the needed analyses for structural matters, stability, other ship integration related issues and sea keeping. Basic design work is direct continuation of the project and includes preparation of the design documents needed for class approval for the retrofit.

Esa Jokioinen, Sales Director of Deltamarin says: “We are excited to continue this project together with Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies and Yara Marine and look forward to seeing the sails in operation next year. Wind has a great potential for decarbonisation of both existing ships and newbuilds and we are very proud to work with these companies that are determined to make it a reality”.

Daniel Chin, Berge Bulk’s Innovation Projects’ Management Lead says: “BAR’s WindWings system presents enormous promise, but also enormous challenges. We are confident that Deltamarin’s experience and familiarity with wind propulsion technology makes them our ideal integration partner to execute the installation of BAR wings onto our vessels.”

