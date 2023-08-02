Deltamarin Signs Multiple Design Contracts for PCTCs

[By: Deltamarin]

We are thrilled to announce that Deltamarin has been selected to undertake multiple Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTCs) ship design contracts during the last couple of months. This underscores the industry’s trust in Deltamarin to deliver innovative and future-proof solutions to the global PCTC market.

Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) play a critical role in the transportation of vehicles across the world’s oceans. These specialized vessels are designed to optimize the transportation of automobiles, trucks, and other rolling cargo. By leveraging on our extensive experience and expertise, Deltamarin has worked closely with shipping companies to develop state-of-the-art PCTC vessels that are tailored to meet the evolving demands of the different owners.

China’s largest electric car manufacturer BYD Auto has ordered 4 x 9200 CEU PCTCs from China Merchants Industry based on concept design developed by Deltamarin. Deltamarin’s further design scope for the shipyard includes full basic and detail design of the vessels. The vessels will be powered by LNG and is designed specifically for BYD’s trade. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for 2025.

Swiss-based Sallaum Lines, an international ocean transportation company specialized in global RoRo cargo shipping has ordered 4+2 x 7400 CEU vessels from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing). Concept design for these LNG powered vessels was carried out by Deltamarin earlier in the spring of 2023. Deltamarin will continue to work with basic and detail design of the vessels which are scheduled for delivery from 2026.

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has ordered 2+4 x 9300 CEU methanol fuelled from China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu). Also, in this case the concept was developed for the owner by Deltamarin and further engineering work for the shipyard includes full basic and detail design of the vessels. First vessel for CMES will be delivered in 2026 from the shipyard.

Basic design for all the mentioned projects has been already ongoing full speed ahead at Deltamarin’s offices in China, Finland, and Poland. Most of the design work will be carried in 2023 and 2024.

Janne Uotila, CEO of Deltamarin, says: “The car carrier industry is going through very interesting times as both the market as well as the environmental requirements for car transportation are rapidly changing. With these new orders, we are now working with PCTC designs for nearly all the alternative fuels. We are proud of the trust given by the owners and shipyards for Deltamarin to customize and optimize the vessels for the different future trades.”

