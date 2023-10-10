Delivering the Highest Quality Through APQP4Wind Standards

Meeting high quality standards is top priority at PALFINGER MARINE. Since June 2023, these standards have also been confirmed through membership of APQP4Wind. This shows at a glance that customers can rely on PALFINGER MARINE to deliver solutions and serv

[By: PALFINGER]

PALFINGER has consistently maintained its global position as a leading, innovative technology company in the field of crane and lifting solutions – by using cutting-edge technologies and ensuring continuously high quality of solutions and services over their entire life cycle. To secure and expand this level of quality, PALFINGER MARINE works together with the most competent partners around the world. Since June 2023, this now includes APQ4Wind, a non-profit organization that proactively sets standards across the industry in preventive quality assurance for the wind industry.



The highest quality in the wind power sector

PALFINGER MARINE's membership of APQP4Wind offers existing and future customers the assurance that products and services meet the high quality standard of the globally recognized organization. This standard drives sustainable and continuous improvement of the quality of products and services along the entire value chain. APQP4Wind training courses are essential in this context: They raise the established quality assurance training for already specialized PALFINGER employees to an even higher level to guarantee customers the best available service.



Growth through assured quality

In order to simplify and strengthen cooperation between customers, manufacturers and suppliers, APQP4Wind has created a reference framework for the industry. APQP4Wind stands for a common quality assurance methodology for the wind industry. Ultimately, it reduces the costs of ensuring quality and providing energy, while significantly lowering the risk of errors when rolling out new developments and components. At the same time, it promotes the improvement of product quality planning, which supports profitable growth. “APQP4Wind membership makes it easier for us at PALFINGER MARINE to work together with other leading providers in the wind industry. Thanks to the joint network, we can now react even faster and, above all, with future focus to developments in the industry,” says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER.

