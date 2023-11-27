Dealfeng® Rotor Sail Installation Completed on Oil Tanker

[By: Dealfeng New Energy Technology]

Following a partnership between Dealfeng New Energy Technology and Haiyue in October 2022, the installation of a one set of 4m x 16m Dealfeng Rotor Sails on a 5,000-ton class product oil tanker has been completed. The vessel will be delivered in early 2024.

The delivery of the rotor sails took three months following the approval of drawings by the Classification Society.



The Dealfeng Rotor Sail is made of lightweight and strong composite material. With a fully automatic Dealfeng control system, they generate forward thrust as the wind causes pressure difference around the rotating rotor while a vessel is sailing. When using this technology, a vessel is expected to achieve a reduction of around 8% fuel and GHG emissions, resulting in the possibility of lowering the power and energy consumption of a vessel’s main engine when wind conditions are favorable, saving fuel and maintaining speed and travel time.

As such, the application of Dealfeng Rotor Sail technology enables significant advancements of China's fleet towards national decarbonisation goals.

Additionally, following the signing of a retrofitting contract with Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC), Dealfeng has installed two sets of 18m x 4m Dealfeng rotor sails on a 25,000 DWT deck carrier classed by China Classification Society (CCS). The vessel will be delivered on December 20, 2023 and is expected to achieve fuel savings of around 10%.

Dealfeng will continue to work towards both the energy saving innovative technologies and the reduction of GHG emissions, helping domestic and international ocean vessels to meet the efficiency and emission-reducing policy requirements of EEDI, EEXI, CII and EU ETS. The technology will also facilitate the maritime industry to early reach carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, achieving green & sustainable development.