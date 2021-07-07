De Nora Completes Acquisition of UV Technologies Division

[By: De Nora]

De Nora, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable technologies, today announced that the acquisition of the UV Technologies Division (“CCUV”) from Calgon Carbon Corporation has been formally completed. The deal covers the products, brands, and assets of UV ballast water management system (BWMS) world leader Hyde Marine, as well as municipal and industrial water treatment brands RAYOX, SENTINEL and C3 SERIES UV.

The acquisition – first announced last month – creates one of the largest and most experienced ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturers in the world. Through the De Nora BALPURE® electrolytic disinfection (EC) BWMS and the Hyde Marine ultra-violet (UV) Hyde GUARDIAN® BWMS, De Nora is now one of the few suppliers able to offer both UV and EC BWMS over a full range of flows – providing the perfect solution for any vessel type or route.

This increased range and manufacturing scale provides even more flexibility for shipowners at a critical time, as the industry seeks to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) and the USCG’s ballast water regulations.

Matt Granitto, General Manager at De Nora Marine Technologies, said:

“We are delighted to have formally completed the acquisition of CCUV and are excited to begin leveraging the strengths of both De Nora and Hyde Marine’s people, products, and manufacturing infrastructure to offer even better value to the market.

“This news is particularly timely for the industry, as demand for BWMS retrofits for existing ships is expected to rapidly increase over the coming 18 months. Being able to increase manufacturing and offer more choice between industry-leading systems means that we have created a world-beating offering – for any vessel, with any requirements.”

