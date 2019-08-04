Date Announced for 2019 “Maritime Cyprus” Conference

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-04 18:51:32

The “Maritime Cyprus” conference will be held from October 6 - 9 at the Carob Mill Conference Centre, Limassol.

The conference is an established biennial event in Cyprus organized by the Shipping Deputy Ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners. The success of the conference is attributed, to a large extent, to the high caliber of the speakers and the large number of shipping executives attending the Conference from around the globe, and hence “Maritime Cyprus” has grown into one of the world’s most significant shipping conferences. The conference is attended by many shipping executives of the industry, including, owners, managers, and delegates from other shipping organizations.

In 2019, “Maritime Cyprus” will proudly celebrate 30 years since it was first held in 1989. The main theme of this year’s conference is “Sea Change.”

The official opening of the Conference will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Parklane Resort and Spa in Limassol. During the opening reception, the winner of the “Cyprus Maritime Award 2019” will be announced and bestowed by H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The conference will be held in Limassol, at the Carob Mill Conference Centre, between October 7 and 9, 2019. The official opening of the working part will take place on Monday, October 7 at 09:00 a.m. by H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus. Distinguished guests such as the IMO Secretary-General, H.E. Kitack Lim, the European Transport Commissioner, and world class experts will analyze and discuss specialized issues of concern to the shipping industry.

“Maritime Cyprus” conference provides the opportunity for participants to become familiar with the strong maritime tradition of Cyprus and its people. Cyprus’ complete shipping infrastructure constitutes an invaluable asset, both for the expanded Europe and for the international shipping community in general.

