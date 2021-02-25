Danica Welcomes Russian Seafarer Vaccination

Russia, a major hub for seafarers, has now recognised seafarers as keyworkers and begun giving them Covid-19 vaccinations as a priority group – a move welcomed by Danica Crewing Services, a leading supplier Russian seafarers.

Danica Managing Director Henrik Jensen reports that Danica crew members are among the first to receive the vaccination in Saint Petersburg.

He commented: “We are delighted to have the first seafarers vaccinated. It is a major step forward to a return to normality for our industry. Vaccination eliminates the risks of our seafarers becoming infected by Covid-19 which will enable our seafarers to travel freely and cross borders.”

Of the about 1500 seafarers deployed by Danica, some 500 are from Russia. Danica first established in Russia in 2015 and now has offices in Saint Petersburg, Vladivostok and Nakhodka, specialising in the supply of crew to Russian bulk carriers, tankers and LNG vessels.

Mr Jensen advised that all seafarers joining through Danica will be vaccinated – the next group of vaccinations will be carried out this Monday (March 1st).

