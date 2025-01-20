Danica Strengthens its Representation in Athens

[By: Danica Crewing Specialists]

Danica Crewing Specialists is delighted to announce it now has an in-person presence in Athens, strengthening its representation in Greece.

Seasoned crewing expert Dimitris Liolios has taken office as Danica’s representative in Athens to provide direct contact for Greek ship owners.

Dimitris is the Director and Partner of Danica’s manning office in the Philippines. He has extensive experience of the recruitment and management of seafarers. Dimitris began his shipping career in the commercial sector before moving into marine HR. He has more than 30 years’ shipping experience and has built his expertise in ship and crew management companies.

Raised in Melbourne, Dmitris has lived and worked in several culturally diverse cities including Singapore and Manila, as well as Athens. He is a well-qualified professional with an MBA from Henley Business School.

Greece is an important shipping centre with a large requirement for competent seafarers, and Danica places a great importance on the Greek marketplace and its clients there.

Danica Crewing Specialists CEO Henrik Jensen said: “I am excited to welcome Dimitris Liolios to our team. His appointment in Athens underscores Danica’s commitment to Greek ship owners, linking them to our unique combination of local presences and owned offices in the seafaring hubs of The Philippines, India, Ukraine and Georgia.”

Danica is expanding in all the key seafarer hubs as well as streamlining its recruitment processes using the latest technology. Mr Jensen pointed out: “Our innovative digital solutions are assisting our owners to overcome competition for the best seafarer talent. Danica is at the forefront of global crewing. Using new digital tools, including AI, enables us to make our recruitment process more friendly and faster for the seafarers.”

Danica’s latest advancement is to offer vacancies directly into the WhatsApp accounts of the more than 65K seafarers in its list. Mr Jensen explained: “This instantly gives us potential candidates, enabling us to cover our clients’ vacancies fast while also offering a wider choice of candidates.”