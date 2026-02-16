Danica Expands Talent Pipeline with Kenyan Cadet Sea-Time Partnership

[By Danica Crewing Specialists]

Danica Crewing Specialists has celebrated a major milestone in developing the next generation of seafarers, as the first group of 10 cadets from Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) begin their sea-time training programme, consisting of two six-month onboard placements. This marks the first time this year that the Kenyan training centre has been able to place a larger group of cadets simultaneously, underscoring Danica’s commitment to nurturing young maritime talent in East Africa.

The flag-off ceremony at BMA was attended by Danica’s Founder and CEO, Henrik Jensen, BMA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana, and key stakeholders in maritime education and regulation.

Kenya, a country with a population of 52 million, is emerging as a high-potential source of skilled maritime professionals. Although only around 11,000 Kenyan seafarers currently hold licences, with relatively few officers, the country has a well-established maritime education system fully compliant with the STCW Convention and whitelisted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A feasibility study by Danica found Kenyan cadets possess strong professional knowledge and near-native English proficiency, making them well-suited for careers in global shipping.

Currently, BMA has 250 deck and 270 engine students enrolled at the Academy however 120 students have completed their studies but cannot obtain their officer licences due to the lack of sea service.

“This partnership addresses a long-standing challenge for BMA, which historically struggled to secure cadet berths and the mandatory sea-time required for officer certification,” said Henrik Jensen. “Our cadets will gain real-world ship operations experience, exposure to international safety standards, and professional shipboard culture. This hands-on training is critical to developing disciplined, skilled, and confident maritime officers, and our aim is to see them return as officers, and eventually captains and chief engineers, on our vessels.”

During the six-month placements, cadets will serve aboard ocean-going vessels, learning practical ship operations, safety procedures, and maritime professionalism, equipping them for certification and global employment opportunities.

The initiative aligns with Kenya’s national Blue Kenya strategy and the EU-supported Go Blue project, which aim to develop a sustainable Blue Economy - responsible use of ocean and coastal resources to drive economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods. BMA, a semi-autonomous government agency and regional Centre of Excellence, plays a central role in delivering the human capital necessary to advance Kenya’s maritime and Blue Economy objectives.

The programme responds to a growing global demand for seafarers. The Drewry Manning Report 2025/26 estimates the current global officer shortage at 8.5%, rising to 10% by 2030. Danica’s investment in Kenya follows on from its launch of a recruitment office in Turkey, expanding the company’s reach for new talent.

Danica’s investment in Kenya complements its recent expansion into Turkey, strengthening the company’s global talent pipeline and providing shipping companies with access to a highly skilled, tech-savvy, and flexible workforce.

With visa-free travel to many countries, strong connectivity to major airport hubs, and no local taxes or social contributions required for employers, Kenyan seafarers are also operationally efficient for global shipping companies.

Danica Crewing Specialists continues to screen, select, and prepare cadets for this initiative, in partnership with BMA and international training institutions such as SIMAC in Denmark, ensuring alignment with global maritime standards and best practices.

Dr. Eric Katana added: “This partnership goes beyond training; it is about securing the future of our young maritime professionals. Sea-time remains a critical component of maritime training, and we are grateful to Danica for opening doors for our cadets to gain invaluable onboard experience on internationally trading vessels.”

