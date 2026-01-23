Danica Crewing Services Expands with New Recruitment Office in Turkey

[By: Danica Crewing Services]

Danica Crewing Services has announced the opening of its newest recruitment office in Istanbul, Turkey, marking a significant expansion of its global crewing network. This enhances Danica’s ability to provide highly skilled Turkish seafarers to shipowners and operators worldwide.

The Istanbul office is led by Hasan Koroglu, a former seafarer with extensive experience in crewing operations, who will oversee recruitment and ensure adherence to Danica’s high standards. All Turkish candidates recruited through Danica undergo the same rigorous screening and vetting process that applies to all nationalities across the Danica network.

Turkey is a major maritime nation and a prominent source of qualified seafarers, with approximately 38,000 officers and 96,000 ratings based in the country. Turkish maritime education and professional standards are widely respected across the shipping industry, and Turkish officers are consistently sought after by shipowners for their competence and reliability.

As a full member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Turkey has fully implemented the STCW Convention and remains whitelisted, with Turkish licences recognised by all major flag states. This ensures that Turkish crew meet the highest international standards and are deployable across global fleets without compromise.

“The launch of our Istanbul office is a major milestone for Danica,” said Henrik Jensen, CEO of Danica Crewing, "Turkey is a key crewing market and this allows us to better serve clients with a broader, high-quality pool of seafarers.”

The new office in Turkey strengthens Danica’s owned global crewing network, which spans Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, Georgia, India, and the Philippines. Through Danica’s integrated platform, clients can gain access to a total pool of 725,000 seafarers via a single point of contact.