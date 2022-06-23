Danelec Joins Forces with i4 Insight AI Technology

Captain John D. Horner, VP of Business Development and Corporate Development at i4 Insight, and Per Villemoes, VP of Sales and Business Development at DanelecConnect, at Posidonia 2022

As the maritime sector deals with digital transformation and decarbonization pressures, seafarers face increasingly complex and difficult industry challenges, and it appears collaborative working may be the only way to create one accurate, comprehensive data source.

Danelec works with over 10,000 vessels, and these vessels now have the opportunity to access the i4 Insight platform with no extra equipment costs.

Joel Meltzner, i4 Insight CEO explains; “Danelec are experts at accessing and collecting vessel data, they have equipment installed on thousands of vessels. Our new partnership now means that the Danelec data can be fed directly into our i4 fleet optimzation platform for AI analysis without any further equipment being installed. We can use this data to provide accurate and actionable insights for ship owners and charterers to improve vessel performance”

Casper Jensen, CEO Danelec, said; “Partnering with i4 allows us to offer our customers a quick and easy plug-and-play solution to utilise the navigational and engine room data collected onboard to improve vessel efficiency while reducing their carbon footprint to comply with upcoming emission reduction regulations”

We are extremely excited about the future of this new relationship and look forward to jointly supporting many more ship owners and charterers.

