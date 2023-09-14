Danelec Extends Lifetime Warranty for New & Deployed Voyage Data Recorders

DM100 VDR G2

[By: Danelec]

Leading maritime operational and safety technology company Danelec has boosted its long-term commitment to safety and compliance by extending the warranty for its flagship DM100 VDR Family from two to three years and extending the full support horizon until at least 2036.



The maritime industry demands innovative technology that guarantees compliance with the latest performance standards and dependable operation with a long lifespan to minimise cost and maximize ROI. Underscoring Danelec's dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that outpace the competition, the DM100 VDR G2 already has the technical lead, while the new warranty and service commitment position it as an even more dependable and cost-effective long-term investment.



The high reliability experienced with the DM100 VDR Family on diverse ships globally has enabled Danelec to introduce the maritime industry’s longest VDR warranty period. The unprecedented year- long extension will help to shield customers from the potential of unplanned disruption, and should an issue occur at sea or in port, Danelec’s global network of trained VDR engineers and the use of unique SWAP technology ensures a fast, and cost-free resolution when in warranty.

The new 2036 support horizon ensures that the DM100 VDR Family is a highly cost-effective long- term option for meeting SOLAS regulations, while also strengthening its use as part of onboard data- acquisition infrastructure that will be required for Ship Performance Monitoring systems designed to offer safer and more sustainable vessel and fleet operations, in the context of rigorous current and future carbon reduction legislation.



“The DM100 VDR Family reflects Danelec's commitment to solid, safe, and simple solutions that can be seamlessly integrated to deliver operational and economic value in the complex, highly regulated maritime market. The warranty and support extensions are a testament to the second-to-none hardware reliability as well as the expert-based and highly efficient global support network we have built up over two decades,” said Christian Kock, Chief Commercial Officer, Danelec.



Designed exclusively for the maritime sector, the second-generation of Danelec’s market leading VDR offers unparalleled performance in a compact and lightweight form factor, ensuring easy installation and integration. And while the market continues to face production and delivery delays, Danelec DM100 VDR Family systems remain unaffected and are always in stock and ready to ship.



“With a large amount of ready to ship hardware, the sales and fulfilment teams of Danelec continue to ensure that delivery dates are met, and that shipping goes off without a hitch,” added Christian Kock. “Essentially, it’s business as usual and we are ready to help shipowners that have been struggling to get the VDR products they need.”

