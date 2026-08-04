Damen Supplies Svitzer with ASD Tug 2312

[By Damen]

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with harbour and towage operator Svitzer for an ASD Tug 2312. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in late 2026.

Following delivery, the tug will enter service in the Port of Bristol, where it will perform a range of harbour towage operations. This will be the first Damen ASD Tug 2312 deployed by Svitzer in Bristol, further expanding the company's fleet of Damen-built tugs.

Proven performance

The compact, multi-purpose ASD Tug 2312 delivers a bollard pull of 70 tonnes while maintaining excellent manoeuvrability. The combination of Damen's patented Twin Fin skeg and twin azimuth stern drive thrusters enables precise handling, even in confined harbour environments.

Designed with safety and operational efficiency in mind, the vessel features an unobstructed working deck and a covered towing winch suitable for both forward and aft operations. Accommodation is provided for a crew of six.

Ready for today's environmental and operational requirements

The ASD Tug 2312 is equipped with Damen's class-approved NOx Reduction System, ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III emissions standards. The exhaust gas after-treatment system reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 80% compared with IMO Tier II requirements.

The vessel will also be fitted with a modular FiFi-1 firefighting system, integrated during construction. Depending on the selected pump configuration, the system is capable of delivering between 1,200 and 2,400 m³ of water per hour for external firefighting operations.

Standardised design, fast delivery

The 23-metre ASD Tug 2312 has a beam of 12 metres and a draught of 5.4 metres. Built to Damen's proven standardised design, the vessel benefits from the company's stock-building strategy, enabling rapid delivery while maintaining high quality standards.

Propulsion is provided by two Caterpillar 3512TA engines, delivering a combined output of 5,102 hp. Two 2.8-metre azimuth stern drive propellers and the patented Twin Fin arrangement provide exceptional manoeuvrability.

Long-standing partnership

Damen Sales Manager Joschka Böddeling says, "This contract demonstrates the value of long-term partnerships. It is a pleasure to continue working with Svitzer and to support their towage operations with another proven ASD Tug. By combining our standardised designs with rapid availability, we are able to deliver high-quality, reliable vessels when our customers need them. We take great satisfaction in matching our proven tug designs with the operational requirements of one of the world's leading towage companies."

Rutger Thulin, Chief Commercial Officer for Svitzer in Europe, says, “At Svitzer, our job is to provide safe, reliable marine services that our customers can depend on every day. Investing in new tugs like this Damen ASD Tug 2312 helps us continue delivering exactly that. We also aim to help our customers grow and run an efficient port operation. Bristol Port Company has delivered significant growth, and with this new modern tug, we have the capability and flexibility to support continued growth as the company's needs evolve.”