Damen Signs with Port Authority of Jamaica for Utility Vessel 3911

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-30 18:47:41

On August 21, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJAM) for the delivery of a Utility Vessel 3911. The vessel will be used by Damen’s client for buoy-laying and maintenance support operations in the ports of the island nation.

Damen has a long relationship with PAJAM, stretching back to the 1990s, when the port authority placed orders with Damen for two Stan Tugs 2909. This was followed, more recently, by orders for two Pilot Vessels 1605.

“It was,” says Captain Hopeton Delisser, “the success of these past deliveries that made PAJAM continue its business relationship with Damen.”

“Our past experiences with them have proven to be very positive. They have always demonstrated an ability to translate our requirements into reliable vessels and this has given us the confidence in their capability to deliver, once again, a vessel that meets our needs.”

Damen sales manager Alan Borde says, “We were very pleased to receive this order from PAJAM as it confirms their satisfaction with the previous deliveries. We enjoy a good and long-standing relationship that contributes significantly to ensuring the success of the vessels. I am looking forward to working again with PAJAM on the construction of this new vessel.”

The UV 3911 is a 39.4 x 10.8 meter vessel built to facilitate a crew of 12. It will feature an A-frame with a 50 tonne capability and a towing winch, remotely operable from the wheelhouse. It will be outfitted at Damen Maaskant Shipyard Stellendam in the Netherlands. Its delivery is scheduled for Q1-Q2 2021.

