Damen Signs MOU for Development of Methanol Dual-Fuel Tugs

Arnout Damen / LinkedIn

Together with Derrick York (Caterpillar Inc.) and Kees-Jan Mes (Pon Power), Damen Group CEO Arnout Damen has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint development of a series of dual-fuel methanol / diesel powered tugs.

"A big step in Damen's aim to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder. Our long-term strategy to achieve this includes offering a full range of sustainable tugboats featuring both zero-emission electric and carbon neutral methanol powered vessels," said Arnout Damen in a social media post.



Electrically powered tugs are ideal for zero emission operations in harbors and terminals where low-cost electricity can be easily accessed between assignments via onshore infrastructure. With its greater energy density than batteries, methanol delivers increased energy storage capacity, making it suited for longer duration operations while remaining CO? neutral.



The methanol ready CAT 3500E series dual-fuel methanol pilot engines will be delivered to Damen by Pon Power in 2024 when the process of integration and testing will begin. This will be a complex undertaking involving integrating the engines with all aspects of the ship’s control, monitoring, ventilation and other systems and will take place in close cooperation with the classification societies. The aim is to have methanol powered vessels to be series production-ready in 2026.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.