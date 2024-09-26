Damen Shipyards to Build Vessels for Stock in the UAE

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards has started a construction programme of three shallow draft multipurpose support vessels at Albwardy Damen in the UAE, in anticipation of an increase in offshore and dredging activity. The vessels are proven Damen models, ideal for the operating conditions in the region including shallow waters.

This initial programme will be comprised of a 27-metre Multi Cat 2712 for delivery in November 2025, a 33-metre Multi Cat 3313 SD (shallow draft) for delivery in December 2025, and a 27-metre Shoalbuster 2711 for delivery in February 2026. All three types are highly versatile workboats capable of undertaking a wide range of support activities including dredging and offshore installation and maintenance, two of the main areas of anticipated growth.

All the vessels are more than capable of undertaking anchor handling, buoy handling, dredging support, general port maintenance, plough dredging, and towing / pushing. The vessels are fully prepared to be certified according to IMO Tier III emission regulations.

The Shoalbuster class is particularly well adapted for operations in shallow waters and the Shoalbuster 2711 is a mid-range model that comes fully equipped for towage together with 41-tonnes of bollard pull, waterfall winch and deck crane as standard. With a draught of just 3.0 metres it is well-suited for offshore and shallow draft works. For ultra-shallow waters, the Multi Cat 3313 SD is unbeatable with a draught of just 2.2 metres, and its 200 m 2 of deck space makes it ideal for anchor, hose handling and carrying equipment and containers. The Multi Cat 2712 is a fully equipped mid-size Multi Cat capable of being deployed for all types of activities with 30+ tonnes of bollard pull.

As with all Damen vessels, customers will be able to choose from a comprehensive range of options to meet their exact needs, and the Damen Service Hub offers full after-sales support and maintenance services including crew training in the region.