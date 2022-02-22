Damen Shipyards Signs with Tidewater for Two Damen Stan Tugs 2309

[By: Damen]

Damen has signed a contract with Tidewater for the supply of two Damen Stan Tugs 2309. The tugs will be built at Albwardy Damen Sharjah and, on delivery in the first quarter of 2023, will both go on charter to a long-standing customer.

The 23-metre Stan Tug 2309 is a compact and versatile harbour and coastal tug which in its standard format is equipped for towing, mooring and fire-fighting, with a bollard pull of 40 tonnes and approximately 45m² of deck space. Built in series to a standard design, the use of high quality components ensures low maintenance, maximum fuel efficiency, lower emissions and maximum uptime. For Tidewater and its client, these two vessels have been fitted with additional fire-fighting capability plus extra platforms and capstans aft for safe and efficient hose maintenance on deck.



Tidewater is a longstanding customer of Damen, with more than 25 Damen vessels delivered to its fleet. The Texas, USA, based company owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore supply vessels in the world and has over 60 years of experience in supporting the offshore O&G sector.

Daan Dijxhoorn, Area Manager, Damen North America, commented: “We’re very happy that Tidewater is returning to Damen to build these latest additions to its fleet. We are confident that the Stan Tug 2309s will fulfil their purpose effectively and efficiently.”

Piers Middleton, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, for Tidewater commented: “We are very excited to not only be returning to Damen to build the latest and most efficient tugs in the marketplace today, but also to be able to continue to support our longstanding partners and stakeholders by committing to building new vessels to support their ongoing operations.”



