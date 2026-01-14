French Exploration Cruise Ship Exploris One to Hit Auction Block



The small exploration cruise ship Exploris One, which had started service in 2023 for a French company of the same name, is now set to hit the auction block at the end of January. A previous attempt at a court-supervised sale of the vessel failed to proceed.

The company Exploris Croiseres & Expeditions was launched in 2023 by a former executive of another French cruise company, Ponant, and had promoted that they would be “the best an expedition cruise has to offer.” The ship was refurbished and registered in France for a launch in 2023. The website shows cruises currently scheduled from Ushuaia to the Antarctic Peninsula and Chilean fjords. It was due to transit to Europe in April. For the summer of 2026, it was scheduled to operate cruises under charter to Adventure Canada as well as trips for Exploris from Iceland.

Exploration cruising is one of the hottest segments in the cruise industry. It is enjoying rapid growth and an increased influx of luxury offerings to appeal to travelers seeking unique experiences.

Exploris One was offering a French-speaking exploration cruise product (Exploris)

Exploris acquired the ship in 2023 from Royal Caribbean Group’s Silversea Cruises. Built in 1989, the ship, which is 6,158 gross tons with accommodations for a maximum of 144 passengers, was promoted as “a global benchmark” in exploration cruising. The ship has operated under 10 different names in her career, but in 2008 was relaunched as Prince Albert by Silversea as the brand's first ice-class luxury cruise ship. In 2011, the company renamed her Silver Explorer, but she was sold in 2022 as the brand introduced new, luxury ships.

Despite the strong interest in the exploration cruise segment, media reports said Exploris operated at just 50 percent occupancy. The founder of the company told the French media they had over 2,000 passengers but were forced to cancel 500 advance bookings in September as the company fell into financial trouble. They had hoped to refinance, but said the cancellation of the charter by Adventure Canada severely impacted cash flows.

Exploris was ordered into a court administration in September. The court rejected the refinancing plan and ordered the company into liquidation. The ship was laid up in Caen, France, where it remains.

Reports said negotiations were underway with several potential buyers for Exploris One under a court-supervised process. Bids were due to the court by late November.

The ship is now posted online in an auction with Interencheres. Bids are due by January 30, with no minimum price indicated.