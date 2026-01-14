Diversified Acquires Marine Money

Diversified, the Maine-based maritime media and conference company, has purchased the shipping-finance event firm Marine Money. The acquisition brings together two of the best-known names on the maritime conference circuit.

Marine Money has been organizing high-level gatherings for shipping executives and financiers since the 1980s, and is the premier platform for connecting shipping finance professionals. Its panel talks and networking events are quite often the talk of the town.

Diversified's portfolio includes a variety of adjacent events, like the Workboat show, which usually features a Marine Money event on the day before the conference floor opens. The company has years of experience in managing panel events and shows; in addition, the staff of Marine Money are staying on to continue to run the business, including owners Matt and Mike McCleery.

"This acquisition represents a highly strategic step forward in expanding and deepening our Commercial Marine portfolio," said Diversified's Commercial Marine Group Vice-President Wes Doane. "Just as important, we are gaining exceptional partners in both Matt and Mike, whose decades of industry leadership, trusted relationships, and commitment to the shipping finance community will be instrumental."

Diversified had been actively looking for opportunities to expand its commercial marine portfolio, according to Oakley Dyer, VP of strategy and corporate development. The parties see synergies to be had: Diversified can provide Marine Money with technology, in-house services, and expertise as it seeks to expand its offerings.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed. However, it is understood that the purchase had been discussed under the previous leadership of Marine Money founder Jim Lawrence, who passed away in 2025.

The purchase leaves Diversified with a portfolio of 18 brands and 13 news sites across multiple industries, plus more than two dozen conference dates. Its network covers everything from running sports to seafood to UAVs to solar power, and much more.