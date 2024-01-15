Damen Shipyards Sharjah Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 13th January, Damen Shipyards Sharjah (DSS) celebrated its tenth anniversary. Starting out in 2012 on undeveloped ground, DSS has grown into a state-of-the-art shipyard covering 200,000 m2. It features large construction halls and eleven repair berths, including one covered berth.

Track record in newbuild & repair

Over the last decade, the shipyard has developed a strong track record, delivering 90 new vessels. Amongst these, is the largest newbuild vessel constructed in the UAE; a project DSS managed to safely undertake during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the yard has undertaken over 3,000 repair projects including more than 1,000 dockings, 2,000 quayside repairs and ten major conversions.

Safety & quality combined

DSS aims to provide an efficient service with a focus on both quality and safety – at the right price. With a well-established, audited HSEQ regime, the yard is very proud of its excellent safety results. Since it began its operations, DSS has invested continually in the development of both its technology and its personnel. For example, the yard offers opportunities to talented people via Albwardy Damen’s in-house graduate scheme. The results of this people development are clearly visible in the make-up of the team, where 75% of middle management have risen through the ranks internally.

All major trades in house

The yard boasts a highly skilled team of engineers available 24/7. With all major trades in house, DSS serves its clients as a one-stop-shop able to carry out 90% of its work with its own personnel. DSS has full capabilities to carry out emergency repairs, including to fire damaged vessels. The yard’s broad scope includes propeller repair, hydraulics and electric work, carpentry, 3D scanning, GRE and CNC pipework, underwater performance and diving work. Together with the other Albwardy Damen locations, the yard serves as OEM representative for a number of globally recognised manufacturers.

Listening closely to the client

Lars Seistrup, Managing Director of Albwardy Damen/Damen Shipyards Sharjah says, “We are proud to be celebrating this milestone in our yard’s history. From opening in 2014 DSS has grown into an established newbuild and repair yard. A significant part of our success stems from our greatest asset; our people – many of whom have been with us since the start. We are grateful to them for their hard work, which has brought us to where we are today. We are also very grateful to our customers who continue to place their trust in DSS and Albwardy Damen. 80% of our work is from returning customers. We see this as confirmation that we are meeting their requirements. We listen closely and aim to approach their challenges as a true partner, with a can-do mentality to deliver on-time, on budget to the quality they require. We look forward to continuing to support our clients in the coming ten years.”