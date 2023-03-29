Damen Shipyards Partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Instituti

In June, maritime professionals will gather for the Royal Institution of Naval Architects' (RINA) 11th installment of the Surveillance, Search and Rescue Craft (SURV) Conference. The event will take place on 21-22 June 2023 at the Wereldmuseum, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

SURV11 is a biannual event that brings together industry experts and professionals. It aims to promote and share technical knowledge on industry best practices. The conference will cover a range of topics, including analyses of designs, applications, and operations of new vessels in this segment, as well as a review of existing vessels and their use across all marine environments.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from leading experts in the field, as well as technical sessions and panel discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow professionals and debate the latest trends, technologies and challenges facing the industry.

“We are delighted to be back hosting the 11th installment of the SURV Conference in June 2023”, says RINA Operations Director, Dmitriy Ponkratov. “This conference provides an excellent platform for engineers, operators, naval architects, and other industry professionals to exchange knowledge and ideas, and we look forward to welcoming delegates from around the world.”

RNLI’s Principal Naval Architect Holly Phillips says: ‘’We were honoured to be invited by RINA to partner with them for the SURV11 conference. The RNLI has long supported this series of conferences, not only as delegates who can learn about the new developments in the industry but also from a CPD perspective, as the conferences provide an excellent opportunity to present technical papers and network with peers and engineering experts in their field.’’

Wim Boerma, Product Manager High Speed Craft at Damen says: “This event plays a crucial role in bringing together industry experts to share knowledge and ideas for a sector that ensures maritime safety of people all around the world. Our industry is constantly evolving and conferences such as this are a driving force for the innovations that enable us to prepare for the future. Damen is proud to be a supporter of the SURV Conference.”



The SURV11 Conference is open to all interested parties, including members of RINA, other professional institutions and the wider maritime industry. Registration for the event is open, and further details can be found on the RINA website: https://www.rina.org.uk/SURV11_2023.html.

Damen Shipyards Group - Oceans of Possibilities

Damen Shipyards Group has operated for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems, we create innovative, high-quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value.

Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. We aim to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder via digitalization, standardization and serial construction of our vessels.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

The Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) is an international professional institution that promotes the scientific and practical development of naval architecture and marine engineering. RINA was founded in 1860 in London and today has a global membership of more than 10,000 professionals in over 90 countries. The institution provides professional development and networking opportunities at a wide range of educational events and technical publications for its members and the wider maritime community.

https://home.rina.org.uk/

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is a charity that saves lives at sea. Powered primarily by kind donations, our search and rescue service has saved lives for nearly 200 years.

We are a charity founded upon and driven by our values of selflessness, courage, dependability, and trustworthiness, with volunteers at our heart. These values are shared by generations of supporters who have powered our lifesaving work through kindness and generosity for almost 200 years.

Volunteers make up 95% of our organization - ordinary people doing extraordinary things - supported by expert staff, all working together to help communities at home and abroad save lives. More information about the RNLI can be found here: http://www.rnli.org.uk



