Damen Shipyards Hands Over ASD Tugs 2813 to Ghana Ports & Harbour Authority

[By: Damen Shipyards]

On 14 December, the commissioning ceremony took place of two, next-generation, Damen ASD Tugs 2813 delivered by Damen Shipyards to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). Named the Capt. Edward A. A. Awuviri and Nestor Percy Galley after two former Director Generals, these additions to the GPHA fleet deliver 83 tonnes bollard pull ahead and up to 77 tonnes astern. This makes them ideal for manoeuvring the range of large vessels that use the Ghanaian ports of Takoradi and Tema, two of the largest in West Africa, as well as other supporting activities.

The vessels were built at Damen’s dedicated tug building facility Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. In addition to the comprehensive standard specification, they have also been equipped with fire-fighting equipment and oil spill response capability.

Damen has a long and productive history of working with ports on Africa’s west coast together with its local partner Krane International Limited. Its relationship with GPHA goes back over twenty years and the group maintains a full-time service hub in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to support its customers and the wider maritime community. As part of the package for GPHA, Damen is also providing training at its Gorinchem headquarters for not only the vessels’ masters and crew, but also the shoreside technicians and engineers who will maintain the tugs.

“Our collaboration with Damen since the inception of GPHA has played an important role in our success,” said Director General of GPHA, Mr. Michael Achagwe Luguje. “Your commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our mission, fostering growth and innovation. We’re excited about the prosperous future that our partnership holds.”

“The delivery of these two new tugboats signifies the solidification of a robust relationship between GPHA and Damen,” said Eline Holtes, Regional Services Manager Damen, “and we are confident that these additions will contribute significantly to the growth and success of Ghana’s maritime endeavours. From maintenance and troubleshooting to innovations and upgrades, Damen Services will be there to keep them running smoothly far into the future.”