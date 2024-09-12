Damen Shipyards Group and Boluda Towage Continue Collaboration with Voith

[By: Voith]

For seven decades the Voith Water Tractor (VWT) has stood for safety, performance and reliability. The concept has proven itself in markets around the world and is being improved constantly to keep pace with today’s requirements in terms of bollard pull and low-emissions operation.

The new TRAktor 3200-V escort and terminal tugs were designed by the renowned Canadian engineering firm Robert Allan Ltd. They are being built by Damen Shipyards Group for Boluda Towage, the world’s largest towage services company.

“As a long-standing operator of VWTs, Boluda has confidence in this proven tugboat type and is continuing its successful collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd., Damen Shipyards and Voith,” says Andreas Amelang, Senior Vice President Sales Marine at Voith.

Each of the escort and terminal tugs will have two powerful Voith Schneider Propellers to provide the necessary thrust and excellent maneuverability. The VSP 32X6/265 propellers will be powered by 3,000 kW CAT 3516E engines and 300 kW electric motors/generators via Reintjes reduction gearboxes.

“The efficient VSPs and the hybrid propulsion concept enable economical and low-emissions operation of the tugs with a bollard pull of over 80 metric tons,” explains Frank Mücksch, Sales Application Manager Marine at Voith.

More information about this project and other maritime successes will be presented Sept. till 6, 2024, at SMM in Hamburg, the most important industry event of the year. Visit Voith at Booth 205, Hall 4A.