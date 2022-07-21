Damen Shipyards Cape Town Supports Local Community on Mandela Day 2022

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: DSCT]

To mark Mandela Day 2022, the management and staff of Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) have reached out to support the local disadvantaged communities of Wolwerivier and Radar bush.

The principle underlying Mandela Day is that everyone has the ability to make a positive impact by doing something in their own way to change the world and the world of those around them. To do this, DSCT has participated in the associated ‘My 67 Minutes’ initiative that encourages everyone to take 67 minutes – one minute for every year that Mandela fought for human rights and social justice – out of their day to do something for someone else or for their community.

DSCT decided to spread its efforts over Mandela Day itself (18th July) and the following day in order to reach as many under-privileged households as possible. The programme was undertaken in partnership with TLC Outreach Projects, a non-profit welfare organization based in Table View, and together they identified people in need of assistance.

The assistance came in the form of care packages consisting of throw blankets, gloves and beanies, toothbrushes, toothpaste, face cloths and socks. The whole company was involved in making a difference with around one hundred and fifty employees assisting with assembling and distributing the packages to over 600 individuals.

This is all part of DSCT’s community programmes, which have been going on for some time as the company looks for opportunities to make an impact on people’s lives. They do community development across the country throughout the year overseen by the Transformation Department. With shipbuilding a young industry in South Africa, it also raises awareness of what DSCT does and the opportunities it can offer.

“It was a very successful two days,” says Tebogo Skhosana, B-BBEE Transformation Officer “Our efforts were greatly appreciated by the individuals and their communities. Actions like these give them hope and reassure them that they haven’t been forgotten and that they can look forward to a better future.”

“Our community programmes are an important part of who we are,” added Eva Moloi, HR and Transformation Manager at DSCT. “The majority of us who work at DSCT come from disadvantaged backgrounds and coming to work at Damen allows us to grow and explore new opportunities. These initiatives enable us to give something back.”

Discussions are already underway about giving further assistance to Wolwerivier and Radar bush.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.