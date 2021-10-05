Damen's Electric Ferry Nominated for 2021 KNVTS Ship of the Year Award

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

Damen’s innovative all-electric Ferry 2306 E3 ‘Bryggen’ has been nominated for the 2021 KNVTS Ship of the Year Award. This prestigious prize promotes technological innovation by being presented each year to an outstanding, technically innovative ship that was designed and largely built in the Netherlands.

Bryggen is one of five Damen Ferries 2306 E3 delivered to Arriva Denmark in Copenhagen last summer. The nomination committee recognises that this new class is an exceptional design that implements a range of innovative digital shipbuilding techniques including remote measurement via a network of sensors placed inside the vessel. These deliver a better financial return and a reduction in maintenance downtime. Another key feature is the innovative automatic mooring system that establishes a safe connection between the ship and the high-speed onshore charging system.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) were used to optimise the hull design by minimising water resistance, while cutting-edge software measured the relationship between engine torque and propeller speed. This enabled the optimisation of the battery array so as to minimise its weight, energy consumption and cost of operation while delivering the required performance.

The installation of sensors throughout these vessels allows Damen’s remote monitoring department to create a bespoke dashboard tracking key elements such as sailing patterns, battery lifecycle and swell dynamics. The data is then used to fine-tune the ferries to deliver greater efficiencies and reduce the downtime required for maintenance.

For Arriva Denmark, Damen delivered a turnkey package by acting as the complete solution provider. This has involved implementing the solutions required for the shoreside supply of renewable electrical energy.

“We are very excited to have been nominated for this prestigious reward,” said Henk Grunstra, Product Director Ferries at Damen Shipyards. “It recognises the effort and achievement made right across Damen to develop Bryggen and her innovative, next generation sister ships. Together, we have delivered something that we hope that will have a large and positive impact on the passenger ferry sector.”

The final decision on the winner of the KNVTS Ship of the Year Award will be taken by a committee of independent experts and the prize, a model of an authentic, historic, flute ship, will be presented at a gala dinner on 1st November.



