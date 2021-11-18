Damen Opens Service Hub in Hamburg, Germany

Damen opens Service Hub in Hamburg, Germany

[By: Damen]

Damen Shipyards Group is opening its latest service hub, in Hamburg, Germany. This takes the total number of hubs to fifteen, spread across Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, and Australia. The Hamburg hub will serve not only Germany but also Denmark and Poland.

The hubs ethos is to provide a local service, worldwide, and the Hamburg hub will act as the one-stop-shop for Damen customers located in the region seeking warranty service, training and service support. However, customers do not necessarily need to own Damen vessels. The group’s resources are available to all seeking advice and support as well as access to facilities and expertise.

Like all Damen service hubs, Hamburg is staffed by local personnel with experience of ship building and maintenance in their region and able to respond quickly to enquiries. The hub is also expanding its network of local suppliers to ensure that products and services are sourced locally wherever possible.

“A key part of our service offering is the provision of integrated maritime solutions,” adds Carsten Wiese, Service Hub Manager, Hamburg. “By being geographically closer to our customers, we are well positioned to engage with owners throughout the lifecycle of their vessels. This enables us to offer targeted and relevant solutions to help minimise long-term operational costs, particularly when vessel connectivity facilitates knowledge-powered operations, and also maintenance support solutions.”

While the hub acts as a single point of contact for customers in the Germany, Denmark, Poland region, customers can be assured that the full resources of the Damen group stand behind it, and the hub can also coordinate with the other hubs around the world to ensure continuity of care as a vessel moves across the oceans.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.