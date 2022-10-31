Damen Marine Components Supplies Steering System for Nobiskrug

[By: Damen Marine Components]

Damen Marine Components (DMC) is the supplier of the rudders and steering gear for the striking, 77-metre superyacht Black Shark, currently in the final stages of its build by German superyacht yard Nobiskrug. On completion at the company’s Rendsburg facility the yacht will be highly distinctive with a shark-like profile including a fin at the top of the superstructure and a matt black paint finish on the exterior of the hull.

The complete steering system order consists of two Van der Velden Atlantic rudders and two of DMC’s Commander piston-type steering gear systems together with hydraulic units and bridge control panels. This is an ideal combination for a high performance motor yacht like Black Shark. Commander steering gear is a high quality and versatile system that, given that it is available in a range of different rudder stock connections, can be installed in a configuration that best matches the space available.

Meanwhile, DMC’s Atlantic rudder system is a full spade design with an optimised profile, delivering excellent manoeuvrability with minimum resistance, ideal for medium to high speed vessels and contributing to the IMO Tier III compliant yacht’s sustainability goals.

Steffen Pel, Operations Manager at Damen Marine Components, says: “This is an excellent combination for superyacht owners looking for low maintenance steering systems that offer excellent manoeuvrability as well as reliability. The systems have proven themselves on a wide range of vessel types, all over the world.”

Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH has been building vessels for over a century and in recent years has been responsible for delivering some of the most distinctive and innovative superyachts afloat today.

Black Shark is scheduled to be delivered to her owner in 2023.



