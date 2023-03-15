Damen Marine Components for Norwegian Institute Research Vessel

Damen Marine Components delivers the rudder and steering gear for a new coastal research vessel.

A single high-lift Barke® flap rudder and a piston-type steering gear system were delivered by Damen Marine Components (DMC) to Holland Shipyards Group’s yard Hardinxveld-Giessendam. They were fitted into a 35-meter coastal research vessel built for the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (IMR), the RV Prinsesse Ingrid Alexandra.

DMC’s Barke® flap rudders are specifically designed for ships engaged in research, fishing and dredging that require excellent maneuverability, low noise and vibration levels, and first-rate fuel economy. Their progressively rotating flaps generate high lift forces at large rudder angles and low drag at small rudder angles, delivering the necessary performance in all situations. The enclosed linkage system also provides overload protection and prevents any material in the surrounding water from entering the rudder assembly.

DMC’s piston-type steering gear systems are an ideal match for the Barke® flap rudders. They are highly reliable and, with multiple options regarding rudder stock connections, rudder angles and cylinders, the installation process is efficient and economical regarding the space required.

The state-of-the-art ship will undertake a wide variety of duties. These will range from data collection and fish stock sampling to deploying and retrieving ROVs, buoys, ocean landers, autonomous ocean gliders, AUVs and other equipment.

Worldwide delivery

Barke® flap rudders can be found installed on other specialist vessels including the UK’s 90m RRS James Cook research ship and the MN Colibri, a unique RoRo vessel built to transport launcher components for the Ariane 5 and Soyuz heavy-lift space launch vehicles. DMC also supplied the complete steering system for Australia’s recently delivered 160-metre, Research and Supply Vessel (RSV) Nuyina, including full-spade rudders, steering gear and control systems. Last, a Barke® rudder and piston-type steering gear were delivered for the Multi-Purpose Research Vessel of NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) in New Zealand.

DMC’s Sales and Marketing Director Wim Knoester commented, “We are confident that the combination of our Barke® flap rudder and piston-type steering system will serve the IMR’s latest research vessel well for many years into the future. It has always been a pleasure to continue our cooperation with Holland Shipyards Group that dates back to its formation over 40 years ago.”

Jules Custers of Holland Shipyards Group added, “We have every confidence in the quality and performance of the equipment designed, built and delivered by Damen Marine Components. They will contribute to what is a first-class research vessel capable of fulfilling a wide range of roles.”

The two organisations already have another project underway, with DMC contracted to build five Optima nozzles Ø2625 for two, newbuild, 3,600 DWT inland waterway cargo vessels and three, new 3,800 DWT MPP coasters.

Damen Marine Components (DMC) designs and manufactures a range of premium systems vital for the propulsion, manoeuvring and performance of vessels engaged in all types of maritime activity. These include short sea, deep sea, offshore, ocean-going, inland waterways and naval vessels, and superyachts. Our primary products are nozzles, winches, controls and steering and rudder systems. The last two categories are sold under the Van der Velden trademark.

DMC offers an exclusive worldwide 24/7 service network. With a variety of professional services and a worldwide network, Damen Marine Components keeps your maneuvering system in excellent condition. Member of the Damen Shipyards Group.

www.DamenMC.com



