Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam Outfitting Rederij Devan Vessel

Z21 Avanti; Photo courtesy of Damen

A new beam trawler that Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam is building for Rederij Devan has recently been launched in Gdansk, Poland.

Following the launch, the Z21 Avanti has arrived in Stellendam, the Netherlands. Here, the Maaskant yard will continue the construction of the vessel with further outfitting.

Last year the Belgian company’s owner Steve Depaepe signed a contract with Maaskant for this ship. His aim with the purchase was to replace one less efficient vessels with one that is more profitable.

The vessel is based on Maaskant’s BT3808 design. The design features the maximum permitted length and gross tonnage set by the Belgian Maritime Inspectorate. It is an ideal vessel for an experienced operator.

Maaskant, together with SIP Marine, has modified the design to increase bollard pull and reduce fuel consumption.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in early 2022.

