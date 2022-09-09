Damen Maaskant Presents Future Proof Solutions at the Fishery Festival

At the Damen Maaskant Fishery Festival on Saturday September 3rd, numerous possibilities were presented for entrepreneurs in fishing to improve their fleet in terms of emissions, fuel

economy, energy efficiency and profitability. Booths from various divisions within the Damen Shipyards Group and suppliers show the possibilities for electric propulsion, alternative fuels or exhaust treatment as well as financing possibilities.

“North Sea fishery is facing difficult times, but Damen Maaskant sees a future,” managing director Eric Moerkerk said at the opening of the festival at the Stellendam yard in front of some 200 visitors from the fishing segment of the maritime industry. “Demand for fish will grow as a result of population growth and the need for more healthy food. At this festival we offer maritime solutions that can make a fishing vessel future proof. We provide tailor made solutions for any vessel. The choice is to the fishermen.”

Hybrid or electric propulsion, alternative clean fuels like methanol or hydrogen, exhaust treatment systems and energy efficient deck equipment have been developed within Damen Shipyards Group and applied aboard different types of vessels delivered. Compact systems that filter NO x from exhaust gas were presented by program director André de Bie, as they are developed for inland vessels and workboats. This small size SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) installation will fit in the engine room of any fishing vessel and is combined with sound damping and soot filtering. Fishing ships may profit from a conversion at Damen Maaskant. The yard recently won the Shellfish sustainability and innovation prize, recognizing the efforts to help in the transition towards a zero-emission fishing fleet.

Together with a range of solutions from Damen, suppliers like ABC, EST Floattech and Nedstack presented their contributions to a sustainable fleet. The Belgian engine manufacturer showed their power source that runs on diesel, methanol as well as hydrogen. Nedstack presented their modular and extendable fuel cell system that generates electricity from hydrogen. EST Floattech had their stack of linkable batteries set up to show how this can be customized into the available space on board. This may provide the power for either full electric propulsion, hybrid propulsion with stretches of the route only navigated on electric power, down to using electricity for peak shaving. To clarify possibilities of financial support from the government, the Dutch state office for entrepreneurial support (RVO) shared information with fishermen looking for an ecological upgrade of their vessel. Consultancy company Craeghs explained how they can help in acquiring the most funding from government agency programs in projects of fishing vessel conversion. Craeghs has successfully supported several projects at Damen Maaskant recently.

Shows from Herring Queen Anneke Ouwehand and a fish fillet demonstration added to the pleasant atmosphere and provided tasty fish. Also, the fishers support organization EMK was present to serve fresh baked fish and Roem van Yerseke served mussels. It all shows the wealth of the North Sea and demonstrates the good work of fishermen that bring this healthy food from the sea every week. This was celebrated at the Fishery Festival. The goal of getting in touch with clients in times where trade show attendance is low, was well achieved. ‘Let’s do this again next year!’ the fishermen cheered during the festival.

