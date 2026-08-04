Damen Launches Second CSOV 9020 for TSSM

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has launched the second in a series of two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV) 9020 for Ta San Shang Marine Co., Ltd. (TSSM). The company, a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. of Japan and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. of Taiwan, will use the vessels to support construction and maintenance activities at offshore wind farms in Taiwanese waters.

When delivered in early 2027, the CSOV 9020, to be named TSS Challenger, will join the Damen-built TSS Cruiser, in the company’s fleet. Damen is constructing the vessel in Ha Long, Vietnam. The yard features modern facilities and operates to the safety and quality standards demanded by the offshore industry.

Aligned with offshore demands

Damen’s CSOV 9020 is also designed in line with the stringent requirements of the offshore energy sectors. The vessel’s hull form ensures exceptional sea-keeping and stability, providing comfort for the up to 120 personnel on board.

Crew and technicians are accommodated in hotel-class cabins and (dis)embark the vessel via a safe, motion-compensated walkway. The vessel’s design provides ample storage for equipment and supplies to support operations throughout the lifecycle of offshore energy structures.

Optimised for fuel efficiency

The optimised hull of the vessel also results in lower fuel consumption. This, combined with the CSOV 9020’s hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement, offers a considerable reduction in emissions. To ensure the vessel’s continued relevance in the years ahead, the CSOV 9020 is further prepared for future operation on (green) methanol.

Fine-tuned for the market

Thomas Röwekamp, Regional Sales Director Asia-Pacific, at Damen said, “We are pleased to have reached this latest milestone in the construction of these two vessels for TSSM. The CSOV 9020 draws on years of experience in the European offshore wind industry. The capabilities of the vessel have been tailored and fine-tuned to support the rapid development of the Asian market. As such, these vessels are well positioned to support TSSM – and its clients – in developing a sustainable regional energy sector in the coming years.”