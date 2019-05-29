Damen is Ready for Seawork 2019

L-R: Mike Besijn (Sales manager, Gorinchem), Michel Radjiman (Senior sales manager, Damen Trading & Chartering), Anita Goudriaan (Secretary Sales North, West & South Europe, Gorinchem), Frederik van der Linde (Sales manager), Arjen van Elk (Sales manager)

By MarEx 2019-05-29 17:00:35

Damen Shipyards Group will be attending Seawork International in Southampton, U.K., on June 11-13, 2019 with two vessels on display and a quay-side trailer stand. In addition to a Multi Cat 1908 and the new design Shoalbuster 2711, which will both be open to visitors, the company will be represented by a comprehensive team of commercial and technical personnel.

Seawork is renowned for being Europe's largest Commercial Marine and Workboat Exhibition. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Damen is once again sending an all-inclusive team of experts to the three-day event.

“We invite new and existing clients to come and meet not only our commercial teams, but also our technical staff. They will be on-site too, looking forward to sharing their in-depth knowledge about all our vessels,” says Frederik van der Linde, one Damen’s team of U.K. sales managers. “We also want to use Seawork as a way to listen to, and collaborate with, our clients; it’s a process that we enjoy very much.”

Diverse vessels for diverse sectors

With around fifteen vessels sold to U.K. clients over the previous year (adding to a total of more than 300), the British maritime market is of great importance to Damen. “It is interesting to note that these vessels are currently active in a wide range of maritime sectors, including dredging, offshore, towage, aquaculture and coastal operations,” Van der Linde goes on to say. “This truly reflects the strength in the UK market as well as the diversity of Damen’s vessel portfolio.”

In this respect, the company’s work with the U.K. maritime market isn’t limited to its standard vessels; specialized one-off vessels also play a key role. The second Service Operations Vessel 9020 for Bibby Marine Services and the Marine Aggregate Dredger for Hanson Aggregates Marine are two examples of such complex ships.

Damen is a company that adapts to local demands of shipbuilding methods, he adds. “We offer a flexible construction format – the Day Cruise Vessel that will be assembled close to UK National Park of Lake Windermere shows that we can build anywhere the client needs.”

Workboats on show

In what has become a long-standing tradition, Damen will also be displaying vessels at Seawork. This year will see two of the maritime industry’s most well-known and valued workboats moored at the quayside next to Damen’s stand. The first is a Multi Cat 1908, known for its all-round capabilities in coastal and inland waters. The second is a Shoalbuster 2711, a new design of the definitive maritime workhorse. “It is a vessel that shows the value of collaboration with operators – developed with compliance of the latest MLC regulations in mind.”

Rounding up the Damen contingent visiting Seawork are members of Damen Trading. This is the company’s in-house brokerage department specialised in the sale, purchase and chartering of any type of used vessel.

