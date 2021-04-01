Damen Expands Hopper Dredger Portfolio

By The Maritime Executive 04-01-2021 09:25:14

Damen is known in the Dredging market for its array of vessels for different dredging projects. These vessels include a range of cutter suction dredgers, workboats and small to mid-size trailing suction hopper dredgers, or TSHDs. Recently the TSHD range has been renewed and expanded; the full range now covering hopper volumes from 650 m3 to 5,000 m3.

The updated portfolio includes both hopper dredgers for port maintenance and multi-purpose dredgers. All designs have a number of core values in common. The starting point for the designs were that the dredger be both practical in operation and in maintenance, and have a sustainable future-proof design. Moreover, each TSHD-type can be customised easily.

“Practical maintenance is of vital importance on a TSHD. Due to the continuous wear of the sand/water mixture all piping and main components need frequent checks,” Olivier Marcus, Damen product director Dredging, explains. “In the design this has resulted in an efficient pipe routing, the use of high grade materials and ample space around the equipment for inspection and repairs.”

Moreover, the new series has been designed with sustainability in mind. For instance, no ballast water is needed throughout the operations, including sea voyages. And the designs do not have any fuel tanks in contact with the hull to avoid any future problems. The fully optimised, hence minimal amount of diesel, engines are fitted out with an SCR system, prepared for IMO Tier III, as can be expected from a responsible shipyard.

“Dredge operators always have a clear idea on the various tasks their hopper dredger is to perform, whether, for instance, channel maintenance for a Port Authority or efficient sand winning, transport and discharge for a commercial operator.” Olivier explains, “This specific operation requires specific gear; the new TSHD range accommodates this. As hopper volumes range from as small as 650 m3 to a serious 5,000 m3 they fit a multitude of jobs.” This standard range can be seen as a platform which can be fully customised by adding various options to ensure the dredger is 100% fit for its job.”

The recently unveiled complete TSHD range is the result of an industry-wide consultation. Ever increasing global trade requires revitalising ports and waterways, of which accessibility can only be guaranteed by timely and adequate dredging activities. “We fully understand that dredging is so much more than just a dredge – we therefore also offer our clients consultancy on how to tackle a dredging job, and training on the job once the dredger has arrived.”

By renewing and expanding the Hopper Dredger range Damen confirms its commitment to being a full service port support partner.



