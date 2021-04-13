Damen Delivers Stan Tug 1004 to Vetterlieden

Damen Shipyards Group has recently delivered a Stan Tug 1004 to Corps van Vletterlieden for operation in the Port of IJmuiden in the north of the Netherlands. The tug, Boatman2, will perform a wide range of tasks including mooring, supply, crew transfer and diving support.

The vessel had previously operated for a client of Damen’s in Norway, her previous owner trading her in with the purchase of a new Damen vessel.

Ordinarily, Damen would assist its clients in carrying out an inspection of a second hand vessel. However, due to the coronavirus regulations, this proved impossible on this occasion. The previous owner provided pictures, which confirmed that the vessel had been well cared for and was in excellent condition.

Besides this, Corps van Vletterlieden had seen this exact vessel when she was newly built at one of Damen’s annual Workboat Festivals – where prospective clients come to view and sail aboard Damen vessels and meet with Damen employees and suppliers. This satisfied the company that the vessel was robust enough for their requirements.

When the vessel arrived in the Netherlands, Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld carried out a number of adaptations to the vessel in order to prepare her for her new owner. The involved installation of a knuckle-boom crane on deck – as well as a hydraulic power pack for it – as well as two coupling winches and a generator set, all aimed at giving the vessel the versatility required to perform her multi-functional work scope.

Vincent de Maat, sales manager at Damen said, “This vessel showcases the synergy to be found within the Damen Shipyards Group. With the vessel previously being located in Norway, coordinating this purchase called on the cooperation of two of our sales department; the customisation was performed at our Hardinxveld yard and the sale itself administered by Damen Trading. A real demonstration that the component parts of the group really perform together as One Damen.”

The Stan Tug 1004 is the first Damen vessel to be operated by Corps van Vletterlieden



