Damen Delivers Stan Pontoon 12032 to Italian Energy Contractor Renco

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen Shipyards]

Damen Shipyards has delivered a Stan Pontoon 12032 to Italian construction and logistics contractor Renco S.p.A. The pontoon will be supporting major energy companies in their activities in south-eastern Africa, acting as a jetty extension for use by supply vessels. The Stan Pontoon 12032 is the largest standard pontoon in Damen’s range, measuring 120 metres by 32 metres and with a maximum deadweight of over 20,000 tonnes.

In line with Damen’s policy of ensuring fast delivery of its Standard vessel types, the pontoon was delivered just three months after the contract was signed in December. This was possible due to Damen maintaining a range of Stan Pontoons in stock. Following some customisation and commissioning activities at Damen Shiprepair Verolme, the Rencraft has been taken under tow for its voyage to the port of Pemba in Mozambique.

Renco is a new client for Damen Shipyards. The company is active in energy projects including for the oil & gas sector. On its arrival in Pemba, it will be semi-permanently fixed in place with vehicular access from the shore. Platform Supply and other vessels supporting energy companies’ activities will then be able to moor alongside and embark / disembark equipment, personnel and supplies.

Its size makes it highly stable and it represents a more economical solution than a fixed concrete jetty. If needed in the future, it can be disconnected and moved on to new assignments.

Damen pontoons can be found all over the world doing a wide range of tasks and are constructed to the highest quality to ensure long and productive lifespans.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.