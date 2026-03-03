Damen Delivers Purpose-Built Multi Cat 3113 to Leask Marine

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Multi Cat (MuC) 3113 to Leask Marine. The vessel was named C-Trojan in a handover ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld’s location in the Netherlands. The MuC 3113 is a highly versatile vessel, purpose-built for Leask Marine’s requirements.

The company’s fleet includes a Damen MuC 2712, named C-Force. Thanks to its stock building programme, Damen delivered this vessel just six weeks following the signing of contract back in 2021. This speed of delivery was one of the reasons Leask Marine selected Damen for its latest vessel. On this occasion, Damen was able to use a proven stock hull to construct a custom vessel.

Among other things, Damen has outfitted the MuC 3113 with a DP1 dynamic positioning system, as well as a four-point mooring system, and has amended the layout of the vessel. This has included creating a separation between working and accommodation areas to help ensure crew well-being.

Douglas Leask, CEO and Founder of Leask Marine said, “We turned to Damen for our latest vessel, having had a positive experience with the delivery and operation of our Multi Cat C-Force. We have been very pleased by the flexibility shown by Damen in customising the design. The result is a vessel that fully meets the requirements of our varied operations.”

Leon Fijnekam, Commercial Manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Leask Marine again on the custom construction of the MuC 3113 C-Trojan. Our companies enjoy a good relationship, connecting well on both personal and professional levels.”

Wijtze van der Leij, Sales Manager UK at Damen, agreed saying, “I have been very impressed with the professionalism and dedication I’ve seen from Leask Marine. This is clearly a company that is very knowledgeable and very passionate about what it does and I highly value the way our two companies cooperate.”

Leask Marine, located in Scotland’s Orkney Isles, operates a fleet of vessels, equipped with in-house designed and fabricated tools and equipment. Leask Marine performs a wide range of operations including marine construction, towage, salvage, diving and ROV operations. The MuC 3113 is designed to support a range of marine sectors worldwide, including offshore wind and HDD marine works, PLGR clearance, subsea cable landings, wave and tidal energy projects, dredging, marine construction, and towage operations.

Following the handover, C-Trojan is heading directly for its first project, the contract having been secured prior to the completion of construction.