Damen Delivers Complete Package for Korean Multi-Purpose Vessel

Damen delivers complete package for Korean multi-purpose vessel By The Maritime Executive 05-19-2020 04:19:55

Damen Shipyards Group has signed an agreement with Korean yard Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC) to deliver a complete components package. The package includes all equipment for oil recovery operations as well as a complete dredging installation. The multi- purpose vessel will primarily act as an oil recovery vessel, and will undertake work as a hopper dredger when not tending to emergencies.



The 5,000 tons, 4,100 m 3 vessel will be built by HHIC, a Korean yard experienced in building special purpose vessels that is, therefore, suited to the construction of Korea’s first large combined oil recovery and dredging vessel. As key supplier, Damen brings to the table a complete equipment package, combined with its wide experience in assisting non-Damen yards in the construction of complex vessels.



The equipment package comprises the dredging gear, the oil sweeping gear and the electric and hydraulic system. Moreover, the integration of all these systems is undertaken by Damen. The dredging installation is a complete turnkey package including a 900 mm trailing pipe, designed to dredge at max - 30m depth, complete with its gantries and winches, a dredge pump and jet water pump including drives, plus ample hopper loading and discharging equipment, including dredge valves and overflows.



The oil recovery system consists of a rigid sweeping arm of 15 metres complete with its crane and various oil pumps in order to deal with oils of varying viscosity. The oil recovery system has been designed to work in waves up to 4 metres.



The multi-purpose vessel is being built for KOEM, the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation. This Korean Governmental body has a mission to clean and protect the marine environment. KOEM pre-selected Damen as equipment supplier in February last year, following an intensive selection process. Damen’s sales manager Michiel Hendrikx says, “We are very pleased with this project. We have been in contact with KOEM about this for some years and are very excited to have successfully signed a contract with HHIC for the delivery of the oil recovery and dredging equipment for this unique vessel. We have previous experience in South Korea, though this will be our first time delivering a components package to Korean shipyard. I am sure that with the combined experience of both Hanjin and Damen we can make this project a success.”



Meanwhile a KOEM official commented, "With this Multi-purpose oil spill response vessel project, we will be able to build a foundation for strengthening the ability to respond to large-scale marine pollution incidents as well as establish a rapid control system in Korea." He also added, "We hope for the successful deployment of this vessel to the target site so that we may continue to protect our oceans effectively."

Damen has started on the engineering process, working towards ensuring the optimal fit of the dredging gear. The vessel is due to be delivered in 2022.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.