Damen Delivers CF 3850 CF Anja to Juru Agentura Forsa

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 3 August, Damen Shipyards Group delivered a Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 to Lithuania-based Juru Agentura Forsa. The handover of the vessel, named CF Anja, took place during a ceremony attended by Director Antanas Anilionis and Technical Superintendent Pavel Kirzhner on behalf of Forsa, and Sales Manager Koert Slobbe on behalf of Damen.

The name of the vessel, CF Anja, is one that has been in use in the Forsa fleet for many years. As such, the CF 3850 will carry the company’s heritage into the future. The delivery of CF Anja also marks a milestone for Forsa as the first newbuild vessel in the company’s fleet of dry cargo vessels. The vessel is being delivered to Europe to support the needs of Forsa’s customers, who are exploring new business opportunities, and to strengthen the company’s global presence. In this way, CF Anja will make a significant contribution to the modernisation and continued growth of the company.

Next-generation cargo vessel

The CF 3850 represents a new generation of Damen’s iconic cargo vessels. Since its launch just five years ago, Damen has received orders for more than 50 CF 3850 vessels. The vessel features a hull optimised with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to provide low resistance, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The vessel is prepared for the integration of a wide range of additional efficiency-enhancing solutions.

Tailored to client requirements

To meet Forsa’s operational requirements, CF Anja has been equipped to operate on HVO biofuel. She has also been fitted with a Damen wake equalising duct, which ensures a smooth flow of water behind the vessel, considerably reducing noise, vibration and fuel consumption. The vessel also features a 120-kilowatt shore connection to enable use of electricity during port calls. Furthermore, CF Anja is prepared for the installation of a wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP) VentoFoil.

A quality ship for trade

Speaking during the ceremony, Antanas Anilionis said, “It is an honour to stand here today and celebrate the delivery of CF Anja – the first newbuild vessel for Forsa. I would like to express a very warm and personal thank you to all at Damen. We truly appreciate your dedication in delivering CF Anja – a quality ship for trade, and a greener ship for the environment.”

Koert Slobbe said, “On behalf of Damen, I would like to congratulate the entire Forsa team on this achievement and thank you for the trust you have placed in us. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this project – your professionalism and commitment have resulted in this beautiful vessel.”