Damen Delivers 1st of 3 Combi Freighters 3850 to Reederei M. Lauterjung

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen has delivered the first of three Combi Freighters (CF) 3850 that it is building for Reederei M. Lauterjung at the Ba Son Shipyard in Vietnam. Following the delivery, the vessel set sail on

its maiden voyage, transporting cargo from South East Asia en route to Europe. On arrival, the vessel, named MV Arion, will enter into a charter agreement with Amadeus Schiffahrts-und Speditions, a subsidiary of HGK Shipping, where it will operate under the name Amadeus Pearl.

Cargo pioneer

The CF 3850 is a next generation vessel. It combines Damen’s years of experience in the cargo transportation sector with cutting-edge innovation, leading to an optimised, efficient performance suited to the modern short sea operation.

In addition to being the first Damen vessel delivered to Reederei M. Lauterjung, the CF 3850 is the first vessel Damen has delivered as part of its collaboration with the Ba Son Shipyard. Damen began the cooperation with the Vietnamese yard to create the additional capacity required to meet the growing demand for cargo vessels.

Consistent quality

Engineered in Drachten, the Netherlands, the vessels are constructed to the same, high quality design and specifications, using the same components and equipment wherever they are built. Damen is currently constructing a further seven CF vessels at the Vietnam yard, including two more for Reederei M. Lauterjung.

Following the delivery, Damen and Reederei M. Lauterjung signed a contract, on the 18th October, for a fourth CF 3850 vessel, to be built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China. This latest order will offer a 30% increase in fuel efficiency.

Damen will construct the vessel with the capability to run on biofuels, as well as batteries for peak shaving and port operation. Additionally, it will be hybrid-ready, prepared for conversion to full electric in the future with a minimum of downtime.

Towards the future

Speaking of the delivery, Reederei M. Lauterjung Managing Director Kay Lauterjung said, “Damen has delivered the first vessel we have ordered punctually and to a high standard of quality. We are very pleased with the way the vessel is performing on her maiden voyage. We are also very happy with the cooperation, both with the Vietnamese yard and with Damen. The collaboration between our teams has been very positive and we look forward to continuing to develop our relationship in the future.” Damen’s Commercial Director Cargo Vessels Remko Bouma said, “We are very pleased to deliver the first vessel Damen has built for Reederei M. Lauterjung. The CF 3850 is also the first to be delivered as part of our cooperation with the Ba Son Shipyard in Vietnam. I’m looking forward to seeing the vessel in operation, demonstrating that the proven, standard CF 3850 design can be constructed to the same, high standards at yards around the world.

“At the same time, we are delighted to have been entrusted by Reederei M. Lauterjung to build a further CF vessel. We appreciate our growing relationship with this respected, family business, which has proven to be of great mutual benefit. With the feedback and input they have provided to us, Reederei M. Lauterjung have helped us to significantly evolve the design of the vessel. This will be clearly visible in their latest order, which will operate with increased sustainability in full preparation for the future.”