Damen Building Two LNG-Hybrid RoRo Ferries for Seaspan

By MarEx 2019-06-03 16:56:41

Damen is building two LNG-Hybrid RoRo Ferries for Seaspan at Damen Shipyards Mangalia. These two innovative 149-metre vessels will join Seaspan’s fleet with 1,034 lane meters and have 209m3 LNG storage onboard as well as 2 megawatt hours of battery capacity. They will go into service for Seaspan Ferries as part of the company’s fleet replacement program. The vessels will be classed by Bureau Veritas and will go into operation in 2021 with construction starting in 2019.

Harly Penner, Director Fleet Engineering & Vessel Development at Seaspan Ferries said, “Damen worked very hard to win this project and Seaspan Ferries is excited to partner with them in their new yard in Mangalia, Romania. The yard has a good reputation for quality and has all of the necessary people and infrastructure to build these great vessels for Seaspan Ferries. Damen has been working closely with Seaspan to ensure that the vessels achieve their top performance capabilities and Seaspan Ferries is looking forward to working with the Damen team on this exciting project.”

Damen sales manager Leo Postma said, “We’re extremely excited to build these dual-fuel-hybrid vessels for Seaspan Ferries and are proud that such a reliable operator selects Damen for this project. We feel this is a great start of a partnership that holds great potential for the future.”

