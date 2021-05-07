Damen Awarded Contract by Engage Marine for Three ASD Tugs 3212

Damen Shipyards Group has been awarded a contract by Australia-based Engage Marine for the delivery of three ASD Tug 3212. The tug is one of Damen’s Next Generations Tugs Series. The vessels in the series combine proven technologies with cutting edge innovation to take an evolutionary step forwards in terms of safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency.

Engage Marine will operate the three tugs to provide towage services for the Port of Abbot Point. The company has recently been awarded a Non-Exclusive Towage Licence by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation.

The ASD Tug 3212 will bring to the contract excellent seakeeping behaviour, superb manoeuvrability and outstanding towing characteristics – with 85 tonnes bollard pull.

As a vessel from Damen’s standardised portfolio, the shipbuilder constructs the ASD Tug 3212 for stock in order to facilitate rapid delivery. As a result, Damen will deliver the three tugs to Engage Marine in Q3 this year.

Damen sales manager Asia Pacific Sjoerd de Bruin said, “We’re both pleased and honoured to be delivering these three state-of-the-art vessels to Engage Marine. The discussions between our two organisations have been smooth, professional and very constructive and I am looking forward to developing our relationship over the coming months.”

Engage Marine Chief Executive Officer, Mark Malone, said “we selected Damen as they are a world class tug builder and the ASD 3212 vessels are a proven design, well suited to the prevailing conditions of this operation. Damen’s ability to deliver on time, high quality assets with dedicated support during the build, delivery process and locally, once in operation, give us confidence in reliability from the start. The design promotes crew comfort, operational capability and energy efficiencies, all high on Engage Marine’s list of providing sustainable towage services. A modular approach to IMO tier III NOx requirements also means we can deliver on environmental commitments well into the future.”

