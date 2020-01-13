Damen Announces More Technical Seminars in Nigeria for 2020

By The Maritime Executive 01-13-2020 02:28:00

Following the success of the Technical Seminars that it introduced in Nigeria in 2019, Damen Shipyards Group will this year hold another series of events. With the three-day long, intensive training events, Damen aims to provide its clients in the region with a better understanding of their vessels, with the goal, ultimately of optimizing their efficiency of operations. However, the value of the seminars is clear and Damen now sees them as a potential vehicle for the transfer of skills and knowledge that could help develop the country’s own maritime and energy services industries.

During 2019, alongside on-board familiarization and basic maintenance training provided for almost all vessels delivered to Nigeria, Damen held three Technical Seminars in Nigeria. At each of the events, a Damen supplier was invited to present technical information and practical assignments to delegates regarding their contribution to Damen’s vessels.

Last year, Damen was supported in the delivery of the Training Seminars by Caterpillar, Alphatron and GEA Westfalia. Participants gained insights into their vessels that facilitated a greater level of trouble shooting and problem-solving and maintenance skills – optimizing operation and minimizing downtime and, therefore, the costs of operation.

This year, the Technical Seminars will feature Heinen and Hopman (March 17-19), presenting on their ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. This seminar will be followed by further events with Caterpillar (June 23-25) and Alphatron (October 13-15). The seminars will be held, as previously, at the Nestoil Training Centre in Port Harcourt, itself built by Damen.

A Damen representative said: “We have seen how successful these events have been in transmitting knowledge and skills and enabling participants to share their own insights. Participants can also raise their very specific questions and discuss detailed technical subjects directly with the suppliers. As a result of this, we are broadening our aims with the seminars we will deliver in the future. Going forward, we will use the seminars as a platform to facilitate knowledge and skills transfer to the vessel owners and operators in order to play our part in the development of sustainable Nigerian maritime services and oil & gas industries that will be of benefit to the country and region. As we have done in other areas in which we operate, Damen is seeking, in alignment with Nigeria’s own local content goals, to maximize Nigerian participation in its own marine services and energy industries.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.