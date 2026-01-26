Damen and PVE Equipment USA Sign Reseller Agreement

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group announced a reseller agreement with PVE Equipment USA (PVE USA) that appoints PVE as authorised partner and official supplier for the sales, service, and parts supply of Damen’s DOP submersible dredge pumps across the US.

Under the agreement, PVE USA will leverage its nationwide network in piling, vibro, and foundation equipment to expand US access to DOP pumps, while providing local stock and service, trained technicians, and quick access to parts to minimize downtime for contractors in marine construction, port maintenance, and environmental dredging. As part of the alignment, US customers purchasing through PVE receive the same pricing structure as when buying directly from Damen.

“We see clear strategic value in partnering with PVE because we share the same standards on quality and service. That alignment lets us guarantee US end users the same service level they experience from Damen worldwide, now paired with fast local responsiveness on the ground,” said Marcello Ilmer, Manager Area Service Team Americas, Damen Services. “Customers get Dutch engineering quality in the DOP line, backed by PVE’s US-based support and parts availability.”

“Damen has built a strong global reputation with the DOP pump range,” said David Kesser, President of PVE Equipment USA. “We see a clear opportunity to extend that same confidence and consistency to US contractors seeking dependable dredge pump solutions, while reinforcing the high level of customer support and partnership PVE USA is known for.”

About the DOP pump range

Damen’s DOP submersible dredge pumps are compact, heavy?duty slurry pumps known for multi?application flexibility. With interchangeable suction heads and both hydraulic and electric (E?DOP) drive options, DOP pumps support maintenance dredging, barge unloading, cable burial, and environmental clean?ups, combining high mixture densities with service?friendly design and robust wear components. Damen has been a supplier of DOP’s in the US market for many years.

Joint market activities

Damen and PVE USA will coordinate customer demonstrations, application engineering support, and operator training. PVE USA will maintain stock and spare parts for rapid mobilization, with factory backup from Damen for specialized configurations and project?specific heads.