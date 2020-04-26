DACOMA and Tuco to Test Novel Workboat Stabilizer

By The Maritime Executive 04-24-2020 10:09:04

DACOMA and Tuco Marine have joined forces to test the Airkeel technology on Tuco´s ProZero workboat range. The Airkeel is a novel stabilizer for work- and crewboats for the offshore industries developed and built by DACOMA. DACOMA’s groundbreaking Airkeel-technology will be integrated into a 7 m long fast workboat test platform from Tuco and for the first time tested at sea.

The Airkeel stabilizer combines increased seaworthiness and comfort at sea with reduced fuel consumption –and so another step towards a sustainable and carbon-free transformation of maritime industries.

“The great thing about our technology is that it allows our customers to extend their operations into the bad weather window, while at the same time saving money on the fuel bill. That’s unique,” explains Arnd Baurichter, CEO and founder at DACOMA in Svendborg, Denmark.

Jonas Pedersen, CEO at Tuco, adds: “We are happy to assist DACOMA in testing their AirKeel system. With our ProZero range of Fast Boats for professionals, Tuco is at the forefront of technology and innovation when it comes to improving our clients’ operations and capabilities. And we are proud that DACOMA has chosen the ProZero boats as the perfect test platform for their ambitious development and testing.”

First tests will focus on demonstration of heel compensation and optimization of roll damping in waves. The DACOMA stabilizer is based on the Airkeel, a submerged, air-filled flotation body mounted at the bottom of the hull. A computer-controlled mechanical drive system moves the Airkeel from side to side, stabilizing the boat against roll motion while at the same time increasing its buoyancy.

“It’s important for us to learn the full potential of the DACOMA stabilizer. Our fast and ultralight workboats are very versatile, and we are always looking to increase their operational functionality. Higher crane and load capacities are two of the interesting extra features we would like to see tested in the near future,” says Jonas Pedersen.

Beginning in early 2019, the DACOMA team in Svendborg managed to bring their patented stabilizer idea from drawing board to full size prototype within just one year.

"We worked really hard on this. And it would not have been possible without help from The Maritime Cluster of South Funen and our sponsors from the Danish Maritime Fund and the Innovation Fund. In Tuco, we have found the right partner, located just 30 km from us and with both the boat building expertise and the market insight to help us launch our product,” says Arnd Baurichter.

