Cydome Signs Up as New Inmarsat Fleet Connect Application Provider

[By: Cydome]

Cydome, the ship-wide cybersecurity solution provider, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for Cydome to join the fast-growing group of over 40 Certified Application Providers, to offer a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Connect service.

Fleet Connect is a dedicated bandwidth service that provides connectivity independent of the ship owner’s primary bandwidth, allowing Application Providers to have an always-on, or on-demand, two-way communication channel to the vessel.

Cydome will use Fleet Connect to offer its cybersecurity solution to ship owners and managers, enhancing cyber resilience in the maritime industry and extending vessel cyber coverage for critical IT and operating systems onboard.

“Utilising Inmarsat’s dedicated bandwidth and global network extends Cydome’s reach with shipowners and ship managers, enabling advanced fleet protection against cyber piracy. This also allows fleets to better prepare for the maritime cyber regulatory inspections and auditing,” said Nir Ayalon, Cydome CEO.

“We are delighted to be working with an innovative start-up such as Cydome,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime. “The Cydome application gives our customers an easy way to monitor their cybersecurity onboard, protect their vessels from current and evolving threats and comply with regulations.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.