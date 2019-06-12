CyberLogitec Launches OPUS Terminal M

By MarEx 2019-06-12 18:57:56

CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal and logistics operations technologies, today announced the addition of OPUS Terminal M to its extensive range of advanced IT solutions serving the global supply chain.

OPUS Terminal M, a true multi-purpose TOS, handles container and a range of cargo including breakbulk, project and bulk cargo, and RO-RO. The solution also supports multi-terminal operations for operators that run more than one facility, including container ports, inland container depots and empty depots.

Jason Hyeon, Managing Director of CyberLogitec Global, said, “OPUS Terminal M sets new standards for the industry. Besides accessibility and flexibility, it presents the full functionality of bespoke container TOS systems, offering terminals of all sizes the benefits and advanced operational efficiencies that were previously exclusive to mega terminals because of cost considerations.”

Designed to meet the needs of smaller and medium-sized terminals, OPUS Terminal M provides an advanced solution that enables operators to pursue greater operational efficiency and optimize productivity and profitability.

OPUS Terminal M builds on the innovation of CyberLogitec’s well-established OPUS Terminal solution, offering advanced functionality from Vehicle Booking System to Advanced Yard Planning and Advanced ITV Pooling. One of its most tech-forward functions is real-time 2D and 3D visualization of full cargo and yard operations, to support better management and decision making as well as ensure high safety standards.

The solution is browser-based, enabling easy data accessibility across locations in real-time, and key features to be available on a variety of mobile devices such as tablets and phones. A complete and integrated system, it greatly reduces the need for third-party systems although a flexible interface ensures a high level of inter-operability.

As OPUS Terminal M can be deployed on-premise or on the cloud, customers have the option of deploying via a hosted solution or through a SaaS model, which allows functions to be made available in modules. It is currently the most advanced multi-purpose TOS that can support multi-terminal and multi-modal operations on the cloud platform.

OPUS Terminal M is based on standard J2EE architecture and utilizes thin clients. It takes advantage of Ignite cache to reduce network overhead and the server can be setup on any operating system, facilitating a quick, easy and cost-effective deployment. Multiple facilities can be defined in one licence.

Hyeon added, “It was important to us to offer terminal operators access to the benefits of digitalization at a cost-efficient price point, while extending how the solution can be used by our customers now and into the future.”

The solution will be showcased in TOC Europe 2019, 18-20 June, 2019, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

