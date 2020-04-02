CyberLogitec Announces Jason JaeSeung Hyeon as CEO

By The Maritime Executive 04-02-2020

CyberLogitec today announced the appointment of Mr Jason JaeSeung Hyeon as CEO of CyberLogitec. Jason brings to the organization a wealth of global leadership experience and a rich portfolio of industry knowledge in the maritime, port and logistics landscape. The official announcement has been made at the Annual Shareholders AGM on 30th March 2020 and he assumes the role with immediate effect.

Founded in 2000 as an extension from Hanjin Shipping, Jason was instrumental in navigating CyberLogitec from an IT service provider to a global leader providing well-designed enterprise and platform solutions across industries. During his tenure in Hanjin Shipping, he helmed many key positions. One of his key projects was to drive business process and IT innovation as Hanjin’s growth strategy. Jason graduated from Korea Maritime University specializing in Maritime. With more than 30 years of maritime experience, Jason has taken on a variety of senior management roles and has driven many initiatives to achieve organizational growth for CyberLogitec. Today the company has more than 900 employees and a global presence in more than 7 countries including Singapore, USA and Europe.

On his new appointment, Jason shares, ’I am deeply humbled by this appointment and I would like to appreciate my colleagues for their hard work and contribution to the organization. As a global leader in the maritime, ports and logistics space, we must continue to strengthen our capabilities and provide cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the market. Even as the world grapples with uncertain times, what will set us apart is the ability to consistently support the business and operational goals of our customers.



This will be a new way of doing business and we must reinvent ourselves to be ready for the new normal. I see it as an opportunity for us to entrench our leadership position by widening our solution offerings and explore new markets and opportunities so that we are positioned for the future.’

Jason’s priority for CyberLogitec is to champion innovation in the SaaS landscape. As digital innovators, he is focused on delivering agile and flexible solutions that is easily accessible anytime anywhere, and still be able to provide high levels of service standards for our customers. The culmination of Jason’s strong leadership and business acumen along with his track record of technical expertise will enhance CyberLogitec’s momentum and reputation as the preferred partner in enabling digital transformation for the industry at large.

