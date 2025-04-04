CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Delivers Final CMA CGM Container Ship

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has successfully delivered the CMA CGM TIGA, the last of ten 5500TEU container ships built for CMA CGM at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding. This marks the completion of a major project for which BV provided classification services and Bureau Veritas Solutions M&O provided advisory services, helping to ensure compliance with international safety, structural integrity and environmental protection requirements as well as maximizing performance.



The CMA CGM TIGA, a new-generation, medium-sized container vessel, was designed by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in collaboration with the Shanghai Ship Research & Design Institute (SDARI). With a length of 255.5 meters, a width of 40.0 meters, and a deadweight tonnage of 73,025.91 tons, the vessel incorporates advanced technologies such as the world’s first WinGD7X82-2.0 main engine, along with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Alternate Maritime Power (AMP) systems, significantly reducing sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. This contributes to the broader industry goal of enhancing sustainability.



Providing classification services, BV worked closely with CMA CGM, CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd. (CSTC), and the engine manufacturer to help support the success of the series with design support, including plan approval to BV classification rules, statutory requirements and survey under construction services.



BVS advisory services expertise has successfully supported the optimization of each ship’s energy efficiency and performance. The series has achieved an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) 53.6% below the baseline, surpassing IMO Phase III standards for environmental performance. BVS contributed to the series’ design and operational efficiency, providing advisory services, also including springing vibration analysis in a global finite element model and reducing design cycles, while helping support structural integrity and helping ensure timely steel procurement.



In addition, BV also conducted full-process precision monitoring to ensure that the vessels met required standards. This included successfully passing container hold tests and ensuring compliance with hull welding quality standards. Safety features such as the Fuel Oil Rapid Recovery System (FORS) notation and an insulation fault alarm and positioning system for low-voltage refrigerated container circuits were also incorporated, further enhancing the vessels’ operational safety and efficiency. The FORS notation ensures swift fuel recovery from tanks in emergencies. Crucially, elastic deformation of large hull structures was factored into shaft alignment calculations to prevent propeller shaft and bearing wear.



Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “We are proud to have contributed to the successful delivery of the CMA CGM TIGA, the final vessel in this significant series of 5500TEU container ships. I would like to congratulate all involved and thanks the BV teams for their hard work as this project underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that uphold high standards of safety, environmental performance, and operational efficiency. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with CMA CGM, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, CSTC, and all partners involved in advancing sustainable and high-performance shipping.”



Captain Jan V. Iversen, Area Manager of CMA Ships, said: “I’d like to reiterate our warm recognition to the Shipyard and to the CSSC group for their cooperation and support during all the stages of the construction of this vessel. I’d also like to thank our trustful partners: CSTC, Bureau Veritas, SDARI, Clarkson and all other involved parties for their support.”



Mr. Haijun Yin, General Manager Assistant of CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to CMA CGM, Bureau Veritas, and CSTC for their long-term support to our development. We eagerly anticipate expanding our cooperation with CMA CGM, Bureau Veritas and CSTC across broader domains, jointly pioneering innovations that redefine industry standards and contribute to the sustainable future of global shipping.”