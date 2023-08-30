CSM Strengthens Commitment to Investment in People & Expands into Indonesia

[By: Columbia Shipmanagement]

The Columbia Group is delighted to announce its expansion into Indonesia with the aim of delivering its first-class manning solutions directly.



Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) Indonesia will offer manning solutions in Indonesia and its surrounding regions, diversifying the crew pool on Columbia managed vessels and utilising the vast wealth of personnel resources that can be found there.



With more than 12 million people employed in the maritime sector in the country, Columbia Group is proud to further its commitment and investment in its people with the expansion to Indonesia.



The news comes at an exciting time for the Indonesian maritime sector with a number of recent investments and developments in the region. The Indonesian commercial fleet has doubled in size since 2005, with shipping related business emerging as a leading sector of the Indonesian economy. These trends indicate the increasing offshore crewing supply emerging from the region - an opportunity that Columbia recognises and looks to utilise with the creation of CSM Indonesia.



President and CEO of Columbia Group, Mark O’Neil said: ‘It’s long been our ambition to fully establish the CSM brand in Indonesia, having utilised manning operations there for many years through third-party arrangements. We are excited to invest and foster the Columbia brand with strong local staff that share our vision.



"The Columbia Group is all about investing in the people within it, and the benefits of providing the best level of quality and welfare of our crew through our network of manning agencies are vast. We look forward to the launch of CSM Indonesia.”

Find out more: www.columbia-shipmanagement. com.

