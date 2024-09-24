Crowley Recognized as a Top Employer for Latino Leaders

[By: Crowley]

Crowley has been honored by the National Diversity Council as a 2024 National Top Employer for Latino Leaders during its annual National Latino Leadership Conference this week. The award recognizes the company’s longstanding commitment to cultivating Hispanic talent and fostering an inclusive work environment for all people.

Crowley prioritizes actions to empower and support its Hispanic employees throughout its operations in the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean by developing and establishing various resources, including employee-led business resource groups, professional development opportunities and community engagement activities. In 2022, Crowley introduced a companywide strategic plan aimed at promoting visibility and understanding of historically underrepresented groups, including Hispanic employees.

To further champion and invest in its Latino employee talent, Crowley established a Hispanic Business Resource Group (BRG), Mi Gente. The BRG aims to promote cultural exchanges at all levels and provide educational resources, such as "Rapidito Learning Session," a virtual educational series in Spanish that is open to all employees. These fast-paced sessions cover key strategic priorities, fostering employee growth and supporting the company's success through workforce development and engagement.

“Being recognized as a top employer for Latino talent by the National Diversity Council reflects our commitment to fostering a culture that fuels innovation and professional growth with a focus on inclusion,” said Crowley’s Chief People and Regulatory Officer Megan Davidson. “Inclusion is more than just creating a welcoming workplace; it is a strategic driver of success. By empowering our diverse employees to grow and be leaders, we are shaping the future of our company and industry.”



Francheska Bensan, Vice President, Human Resources and Compensation, Crowley

In addition, Francheska Bensan, Crowley’s vice president of human resources and compensation, was honored by the National Diversity Council as a 2024 National Top Latino Leader for her role in shaping Crowley’s organization. Bensan, who is from Puerto Rico, has led major strategic initiatives to enhance Crowley’s organizational vision and innovations. As an advocate for Latino talent at Crowley, she has supported initiatives to foster inclusivity and diversity within the organization, ensuring that diverse talent is recognized, supported and given equal growth opportunities.

These recognitions underscore Crowley’s leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion, setting the standard for supporting Latino leaders in the workplace and beyond.